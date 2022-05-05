16 football teams taking part in Aboakyer Festival Sports program

16 community football teams are taking part in the exciting Aboakyer Festival Sports program which came off at the South Campus Football field at Winneba on Wednesday.

The teams were Albert Stars, Adidas, Windy, Nsuekyir, Dayasaw, Junction Stars, Ndoama, Ekroful, Wonders and Fete.

Others were Kweindrum, Odebikese, Otuankoma, Sankor Pomadze and Atekyedo.

They displayed wonderful football to the amazement of Nenyi Ghartey, the traditional leader of Effutu who conducted the kick off and advised the players to exhibit good Sportsmanship and discipline.

He urged the players to train hard to realize their dreams of becoming top footballers in future.

Former Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association, Coach Oti Akenteng and his wife graced the occasion as well as some local football coaches who encouraged the players.

The tournament which was organized by Dreamland Sports Plus and One On One Foundation was sponsored by Coca-Cola, Betika, Fortune Rice, Frytol and Jamaa soap.

The media partners are TV Africa, African Sports, Metro TV, UTV, GTV, Daily Guide, World Star Media, News Ghana, ultimatesportsghana and Sportsnetgh.com

The semi finals and grand final will be played on Thursday.