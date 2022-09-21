16 Korle-Bu surgeons excel in membership examination

Sixteen resident surgeons at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) presented to the Ghana College of Physicians have passed their membership examination.

The surgeons have thus qualified to be specialist surgeons and would assist in solveing some of the medical conditions that come to the KBTH.

Surgical specialty allows doctors to utilise the techniques of surgery to treat a patient’s medical conditions.

Surgery is a process of using manual and instrumental means to manipulate the body and may include making incisions, scraping or abrading tissues, suturing incisions and other procedures.

In all, 32 resident surgeons sat for the examination, with the 16 presented to the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons by KBTH excelling.

Professor James Edward Mensah, Head, Department of Surgery, KBTH, and President of Ghana Association of Urological Surgeons, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), congratulated the specialist surgeons for a successful examination.

He said it would allow most medical conditions patients presented at the Hospital to be treated locally and with local resources through medicine and surgery.

He said Ghana was in need of more specialist surgeons and that some of those who just qualified would be posted to the various Regional Hospitals to reduce work load refered to the KBTH.

Prof Mensah called on the government to provide the necessary equipment to enhance healthcare delivery.