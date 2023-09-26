16 rescued from gunmen in NW Nigeria

Security operatives have successfully rescued 16 people who were kidnapped following a devastating attack on a university in the northwestern state of Zamfara Friday, local authorities said Monday.

In a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, the Federal University Gusau, in the capital of Zamfara, said the 16 rescued people include 13 students and three workers.

“The rescue operation, conducted by the dedicated members of the military, demonstrated unwavering commitment to the safety and security of our citizens,” the statement said.

The development brings the number of people so far rescued to 22 since the incident happened early Friday, as the military confirmed six people were rescued the same day following a gunfight with the suspected attackers.

At least 35 people, including students and staff members of the university, were abducted, said Mugira Yusuf, spokesperson for Zamfara State governor.

Nigeria’s northwestern region has been plagued by banditry, kidnappings, and other criminal activities in recent years.