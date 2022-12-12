16 suspects declared wanted over violence at NDC Youth Congress

The Police are in pursuit of 16 people for violent disturbances at the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) National Youth and Women’s Congress held at Cape Coast in the Central Region on December 10, 2022.

They have also set aside a GhS10,000.00 reward for anyone who can provide credible information to the Police that can lead to the arrest of any of the suspects.

A news brief from the Police said while proceedings were ongoing at the Congress, two rival groups violently clashed, throwing stones, blocks, sticks, clubs, chairs among others, causing injury to three persons and destruction to property.

It said the Police intervention brought the situation under control for the processes to continue.

The brief said after an initial review of Police-specific video footage of the event, 16 suspects had so far been identified as some of the people involved in the violence and had been declared wanted.

It said the photographs of the 16 wanted persons extracted from the Police specific-footages were published for the public to assist in this regard.

The brief said investigation was ongoing to further identify and arrest other perpetrators involved in the violence to face justice.