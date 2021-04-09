Lara Bakhaya, a 16 year old tennis player from the UK participating in the ongoing 2021 Tennis Foundation Ghana Open ITF Junior World Tour Event in Accra, Ghana and her mother Natalya Bakhaya have presented tennis rackets to the Tennis Foundation Ghana.

Mr. Roger Crawford who received the rackets said he was really surprised.

After Lara lost in the quarter finals, she walked into the office and said: “I want to donate my rackets to support your work with young people.” I was touched, the Tennis Foundation Ghana is most grateful to the Bakhaya’s “ he said.

Meanwhile, Nii Noi Cando of Cando Fashion has donated beautiful garments to all finalists and winners of Week 1 of the Tennis Foundation Ghana Open – ITF J5 Accra

Pictured with Mr. Roger Crawford are Lara, Natalya and Philippina Frimpong, Secretary General of the Ghana Tennis Federation.