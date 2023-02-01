160 mechanised boreholes being constructed across Western Region

The Western Regional Coordinating Council is constructing 160 mechanised boreholes across the region as part of measures to lessen the burden on residents of the Western Region in their search for potable water.

Currently, the project has started in two districts, the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) and the Wassa East District (WEDA), benefiting from 19 and 15 mechanised boreholes, respectively.

The other beneficiary districts are Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal (EKMA) with 10, Shama District 10, Jomoro District 12, Ellembelle 12, Nzema East Municipal 12 and Mpohor District 15.

The rest are Ahanta West Municipal 10, Tarkwa-Nsuaem Municipal seven, Wassa Amenfi East eight, Wassa Amenfi West eight, and Wassa Amenfi Central 15.

Meanwhile, all the fourteen District Fire Service Stations in the region would be considered to have one each to help in firefighting.

The Western Regional Minister, Mr Kwabena Okyere Darko-Mensah, who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency, said it was his avowed intent to make sure that residents got potable water for their daily activities.

He expressed concern that water from the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) was no longer reliable.

Mr Darko-Mensah pointed out that efforts by some residents to get potable water had been difficult due to the scarcity of water, hence the move to save the situation.

However, he called on the residents, especially landlords and ladies, to support the efforts of the RCC by making available spaces deemed fit for the drilling of the boreholes.