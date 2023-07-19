1,695 candidates to write BECE in Krachi East

A total of 1,695 candidates made up of 888 males and 807 females are expected to write the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Krachi East Municipality of the Oti Region.

The candidates are from 63 schools and would write the examination at five centres in the Municipality.

The centres include: Asukawkaw Senior High School, Dambai College of Education Demonstration, Oti Senior High Technical School, KpareKpare M/A Primary and Tokuroano M/A primary school.

Mr. Michael Asun, the Exams Coordinator, who made the figures available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said there would be a total of five supervisors, six assistant supervisors and 57 Invigilators at the centres.

Mr. Asun, in a Goodwill message, wished all the 2023 candidates in the Municipality better luck, while commending them for their hard work, perseverance and dedication throughout their study period.

He advised the candidates not to lose hope in the face of the expected challenges but should stay focused to achieve good results.

He urged parents, teachers and other stakeholders to offer motivation to the candidates throughout the examination period.

He again called on supervisors and invigilators to be cautious of examination malpractices and strictly adhere to all rules and regulations guarding the conduct of the examination.

Mr. Asun expressed gratitude to all basic schoolteachers, for their dedication, commitment and willingness in grooming the candidates for the examination