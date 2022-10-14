17 awards are up for grabs at this year’s Diaspora Ghana Property Awards in the UK

17 awards are up for grabs at this year’s Diaspora Ghana Property awards and Housing Exhibition slated for November 24 at the Wembley stadium in the UK.

For the Best Property Marketing Company , Upper Income category the nominated companies include Devtraco Limited, Goldkey Properties , Trasacco Estates, Buena Vista Homes and Expart Gh Relocation Services .

Nominated companies for the Best Property Company, Affordable Housing Ghana diaspora are the Adom City Estate Company, Rehoboth Properties, State Housing Company , Tema Development Corporation, Phastor Limited and Lakeside Estate.

In the Best Room Sales of the Year 2021-22 – Ghana, Diaspora category, the nominated companies include Meqasa,Ghana Prime Properties, Akka Kappa Ghana, Adom City Estates Company Limited and Lakeside Estate, i

For Real Estate Best Design Outlay Ghana 2021-22, Lower Income, Diaspora, the companies nominated are

Adom City Estates Company Limited, Ps Global Limited, Denya Developers, Lakeside Estate and Rehoboth Properties Limited.

For Best Design Outlay Ghana 2021-22- Middle Income, Diaspora, nominated companies include Buena Vista Homes, State Housing Company Limited Ltd,CPL Developers Limited,Rehoboth Properties Limited and Rivonia Limited.

For Best Design Outlay Ghana 2021-22 – Upper Income, Diaspora the nominated companies include, Trasacco Group,

Whitewall Properties, Beaufort Properties,Mayfair Estates Limited, Chain Homes Limited and Goldkey Properties Limited.

Best Design Outlay Ghana 2021-22 -Apartment, Diaspora, nominated companies include ,Emerald Properties Limited, Goldkey Properties Limited,CPL Developers Limited,Mayfair Estates Limited and Beaufort Properties.

In Best Design Outlay 2021-22– TownHouse, Diaspora, Rivonia Limited,Elegant Homes,Clifton Homes and Devtraco Plus Ghana Limited are competing.

Companies competing for Real Estate – Financing category

Best Diaspora Mortgage Company 2021-22–Ghana, Diaspora are Ecobank Ghana ,Stanbic Bank Ghana, Absa Bank Ghana Ltd,

GCB Bank Limited, Republic Bank First National Bank Ghana

For the Best Diaspora Infrastructure Financing Company of the Year 2021-22–Ghana, Diaspora, the nominated companies are Ghana International Bank,NDK Financial Services Limited,SDC Finance Limited and Afb (Ghana) PLC.

Best Diaspora Money Transfer Company 2021-22–Ghana, Diaspora, the nominated companies are Zeepay Ghana,World Remit, Unity Link Financial Services and Western Union.

In the Best Real Estate Insurance Provider 2021-22 Ghana, Diaspora are Allianz Insurance Company Ghana Ltd,Millennium Insurance Company Limited, Unique Insurance Company Ltd, Priority Insurance Company Ltd and Vanguard Assurance

For other Category Services ,Best Door-To-Door Services Diaspora 2021-22– Ghana,Jobyco Direct, Universal Drops, Ofiedirect,

Ellcworth Express, First Klass Shipping, Manc Global Logistics,

Samamiah Shipping and A&S Trading Agency have been nominated.

In the Special Category – SocialBest Development Provider-Rural Ghana 2021-22, Diaspora category ,Adinkra City Projects – Ghana has been nominated.

For Best Diaspora Estate Agency, Dover House Lettings UK has been nominated.Whereas De-Graft Management UK has been nominated for the Best Property Software Management Company –

Broll Ghana Limited ,RMK Property Management,Sphynx (Property Consultants and Elzo Building Construction Company are competing for the Best Real Estate Management Company 2021-22– Ghana Expatriates – Diaspora.

While, Songhor Salt Project – Ghana has been nominated for Best Investment Project Rural Ghana – 2021-22, Diaspora. in the

Best Interior Supply Diaspora 2021-22– Ghana, Black Park Ltd

Marcusdot Consult Ltd, CCTVIEW Ghana Limited and Micasa Interior Limited have been nominated.

The organizers, The Property Express Group say they anticipate huge patronage at this event.