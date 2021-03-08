Explosions in the Equatorial Guinean city of Bata on Sunday have caused at least 17 people dead and 420 injured, according to the Twitter account of Equatorial Guinea’s health ministry.

The 17 deceased were registered in hospitals, and the 420 injured are under medical care in three local hospitals, said the ministry, which calls on people to donate blood, and encourages volunteer health workers to help.

Four explosions occurred Sunday in Bata, according to national television TVGE.

The cause of the explosions is not clear. Local sources indicate the explosions took place near a military camp.