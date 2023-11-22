17 dies, over 200 suffered injuries in a truck accident in Nigeria

At least 17 people were killed and 206 others sustained varying degrees of injuries in a road crash Tuesday involving an overloaded truck in Nigeria’s north-central state of Niger, police said Wednesday.

The driver of the truck, laden with goods and passengers beyond its capacity, lost control of the vehicle on a busy expressway in the Magama local government area, Bisi Kazeem, the national spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, said in a statement sent to Xinhua.

Emergency workers rushed to the scene to attend to the injured and retrieve the bodies of those who lost their lives, Kazeem said, adding that a total of 229 people were involved in the crash.

Citing a preliminary investigation by the traffic police, the official attributed the crash to a speed violation.

The injured were rushed to a government hospital for treatment, he said, adding the remains of the deceased victims were deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital.

Deadly road accidents are frequently reported in Nigeria, often caused by overloading, bad road conditions, and reckless driving.