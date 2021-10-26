17 killed in central Nigeria attacks

At least 17 people were killed by unknown gunmen who attacked two villages in central Nigeria on Monday, a local official said.

Ahmed Matane, secretary to the state government of Niger in the north-central region, told reporters at a press briefing in the state capital Minna that 16 people were killed during early morning prayer at a mosque that was attacked by gunmen in Mazakuka village of the state’s Mashegu local government area.

Another person was shot dead by the gunmen in Kaboji, a neighboring village, Matane said, adding at least three others were injured following the attacks.

Monday Kuryas, the police chief of Niger, earlier told reporters that seven worshippers were also abducted during the attack on the Mazakuka village.

The worshippers had gathered for early morning prayer when the gunmen suddenly hit the mosque in the Mazakuka village and began to shoot, Kuryas said.

“The incident is understood to be a reprisal attack resulting from a long-standing communal feud,” the police chief said, adding armed security personnel had since been deployed to the village to restore calm.

There have been in recent months a series of gunmen attacks on security formations like police stations and prisons in the southern part of Nigeria.