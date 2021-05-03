accident

Seventeen people were killed and 14 others injured after a truck hit a minibus in central Cote d’Ivoire on Sunday afternoon, a security source told Xinhua.

Emergency services had to remove the bodies from the wrecks and evacuate the wounded to medical centers, Cote d’Ivoire’s military firefighters department said.

The cause of this accident was still under investigation. Each year, Cote d’Ivoire records an average of 6,000 traffic accidents, causing 600 deaths and more than 13,000 injuries, according to figures published by its National Road Safety Office.

