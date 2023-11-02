17 Sri Lankans in Gaza granted permission to leave for Egypt

Seventeen Sri Lankans who are in the Gaza Strip have been permitted to leave for Egypt via the Rafah crossing, Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment (SLBFE) said on Thursday.

SLBFE media spokesman Gamini Senarath told media that the Embassy of Sri Lanka in Israel has officially informed the SLBFE of the development.

The Sri Lankan Embassy in Israel and the Representative Office of Sri Lanka in Palestine are working together to facilitate the safe evacuation of Sri Lankans in Gaza, Senarath said.

Around 8,000 Sri Lankans work in Israel, according to the SLBFE.