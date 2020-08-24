A special needs school in Dundee, a coastal city in eastern Scotland, has been closed after 17 teachers contracted COVID-19, British media reported Monday.

Kingspark School shut last Wednesday after 17 teachers, two pupils, and three contacts tested positive for coronavirus.

Teachers and pupils are now self-isolating for 14 days. Contact tracers had identified links to two other schools.

Local medical officials confirmed positive cases among three “community contacts” linked to the cluster at the school, which has about 185 pupils aged between 5 and 18, according to the reports.

Ellie Hothersall, a consultant in public health medicine with the National Health Service in the region, told The Guardian newspaper that a detailed contact tracing programme is tackling the spread of coronavirus.

The cases were reported as a total of 66 people in Scotland tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to the first minister of Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon.

Sturgeon told the Scottish government’s regular coronavirus briefing that the total number of people who have tested positive is now 19,877.