17 Top Judges Exposed For Breaking The Law To Grab 19 Auction Cars

Auditor-General’s report of 2021 has exposed some seventeen (17) retired and serving judges of the superior courts of Ghana for having breached the law in purchasing some 19 vehicles.

The report said the purchase of the vehicles contravened Regulation 158 of the Public Financial Management Regulations, 2019 (L.I. 2378).

According to the Report, the vehicles were “auctioned by the Service for GH¢1,023,507.96 without approval from the Minister of Finance.”

The regulation states that the principal spending officer of a covered entity shall obtain written approval of the Minister for the transfer, exchange, sale, donation, contribution -in-kind, trust, and any other disposal of any vehicle.

“In the absence of approval from the Minister for Finance, we recommended that the auction should be nullified, and the vehicles recovered”, the report said.

The vehicles include SUVs and saloon cars.

Some of the judges bought two cars each, according to the Report.