A 17-year-old youth appeared in court in Britain on Monday to face six terrorism charges.

The teenager, from Essex in southeastern England, cannot be named because of his age. He appeared by video link before Westminster Magistrates Court in London. He is being held on remand to appear at the Old Bailey Central Criminal Court on Jan. 22.

He was charged with six terrorism offenses following an investigation led by Counter Terrorism Policing North East (CTP), supported by Eastern Region Special Operations Unit and Essex Police.

CTP said the teen was arrested and detained under the Terrorism Act on Dec. 29, as part of a pre-planned, intelligence-led operation. Two homes in Chelmsford and Brentwood in Essex were searched in connection with the arrest, police added.

He faces one offence of engaging in the preparation of an act of terrorism, one offence of disseminating a terrorist publication and four offences of possessing material likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.