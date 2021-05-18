

Tragedy hit Baakoniaba, a suburb of Sunyani when a 17-year-old female final year student of the Miracle Senior High School hanged herself and left a grieving suicide note.

The body of Leticia Kyere Pinaman was found hanging at the school’s dining hall at the time other students were attending bible studies at the school’s auditorium.

A note found on the deceased read, “there is so much sorrow and pain in my heart.”

The sad incident, the school authorities said happened on Monday, May 17, around 1930 hours, and the body had since been deposited at the Sunyani Municipal Hospital mortuary, pending an autopsy.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the school, many of the students were in a state of shock while others wept uncontrollably.

Though reasons for her action were yet unknown, the GNA gathered from close friends that the deceased looked sad and moody before the incident.

“I was at the kitchen when I heard the students shouting and I rushed there and saw the body hanging in the dining hall,” Mrs Gifty Acheampong, the Headmistress of the school told the GNA.

She said the authorities were yet to inform the parents.