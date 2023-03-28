170 golfers to vie for Tang Palace PGA Captain’s Prize

This year’s Tang Palace Hotel Professional Golfers Association (PGA) Captain’s Prize Open Championship tee-off at the Centre of the World Golf Course at Tema on Saturday, April one.

John Mawule Nyarko, Captain of the Professional Golfers Association who disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency at Tema on Monday, said about 170 professional and amateur golfers drawn from Ghana, Nigeria, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire were expected to participate in the competition.

He said the event which would be played in accordance with the rules of the World’s Golf governing body and the local rules of the Ghana Golf Association was being played in honour of the Captain of the PGA.

John Nyarko said all the necessary arrangements had been completed to ensure a successful tournament.

He named some of the golfers expected to be seen in action are Kweku Okyere, President of the Ghana Golf Association, Larry Chinebuah, Vice President, Ghana Golf Association, Mark Cofie, President, Professional Golfers Association and James Otoo, Captain of the Centre of the World Golf Club.

The three-day 72-Hole Professional’s event begins on Thursday, March 29 and ends on Saturday, April One.

There would be mouth-watering prizes in the both Men and Ladies category as well as the Professional’s segment.

There will also be consolation prizes for the ‘Longest Drive’, Closest to the Pin’ and ‘bobby’ in the event which also seek to promote unity among golfers.

Mr. Tang Hong, Managing Director of the Tang Palace Hotel is expected to grace the occasion and also present prizes to the deserving winners.