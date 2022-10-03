17,000 hybrid coconut seedlings distributed in Assin North

As part of efforts to empower rural economies and improve the household incomes of farmers, the Assin North District, has presented more than 17,000 hybrid coconut seedlings to some farmers in the area.

The intervention being carried out under the government’s ‘Planting for Export and Rural Development Programme sought to provide certified improved seedlings, extension services, business support and regulatory mechanisms to attract and retain investments in the agricultural sector.

Mr Charles Ohene Andoh, the District Chief Executive (DCE), told the Ghana News Agency, that the move was also in tandem with the district’s repositioning strategy to take advantage of the government’s flagship programme of ‘One District, One Factory’ by making raw materials readily available for potential investors.

The government through the above-mentioned initiatives hope to reform the agriculture sector to improve food security, create employment opportunities and reduce poverty.

“Our resolve to scale up coconut farming is a deliberate effort by the Government to promote expansion of the acreages under coconut cultivation to take advantage of the increasing demand for the local and international markets.

“To this end, government is making short maturing, improved quality and disease-resistant seedlings available to farmers and farmer associations to expand their coconut farms,” the DCE explained.

He asked farmers to accept coconut farming as a rewarding venture, hence the Assembly’s resolve to make farming attractive to the youth to reduce unemployment.

Mr. Joseph Haizel, the District Director of Agriculture said his outfit will monitor every farm after three months to ascertain if indeed the seedlings were planted, check their level of growth, and if best practices were being adhered to as well as applied.

He assured of supervision of the seedlings distributed to ensure that they were well nurtured.

The beneficiaries expressed gratitude to the Government and the district for supporting them with the free seedlings while promising to produce the best out of the seedlings.