177 road crashes recorded in first quarter of 2022

The Western Region recorded a total of 177 road crashes in the first quarter of 2022 as against 237 cases in the same period in 2021 representing a 25 percent reduction.

Out of the figure 22 were fatal, 70 serious whiles, 85 were minor cases as against 32 fatal cases in 2021, 84 serious and 121 minor cases.

In all, 310 vehicles, of which 114 commercial vehicles were involved as against 154 in the same period last year.

A total of 110 private vehicles against 155 were recorded in the period last year.

These were contained in an accident statistics report signed by Nana Akua Ansaah, the Regional Head of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and copied to the Ghana News Agency in Takoradi.

There was a total of 86 motorcycles involved as against 144 in 2021 at the same period.

It showed 31 persons were killed against 35 last year and 139 persons were injured as against 174 persons injured in 2021.

There were 38 Pedestrian knock-down against 70 cases in 2021

Madam Ansaah said comparing the same period of January to March 2022 to the same period last year, there have been decreases in the number of cases reported by 25 percent, vehicles involved 27 percent, pedestrian knockdown 46 percent, number of persons killed 11 percent and persons injured 20 percent.

She therefore called for combined efforts from all stakeholders to reduce the menace and make roads in the Region safe.