179 rescued in operation to bust human trafficking

The Ugandan military and police have rescued 179 people from human trafficking during a recent joint operation in the central district of Wakiso.

Charles Kabona, spokesperson for the Uganda Peoples’ Defense Forces (UPDF) First Division, told reporters Wednesday that the victims have been taken to Kakiri police station for safe custody.

Kabona said Harriet Nasuna, the suspected trafficker, was detained as the investigations are going on. Nasuna was allegedly collecting money from the victims, promising to get them jobs in neighboring Kenya.

According to Wakiso District authorities, the victims came from different parts of the country.