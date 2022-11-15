17th Session of the General Assembly of West African Power Pool (WAPP)

The Specialized Institution of ECOWAS, the “West African Power Pool” (WAPP), aiming to interconnect national electricity networks in an ECOWAS regional electricity market, is organizing from 14 to 18 November 2022 the 17th session of its General Assembly in Dakar, Senegal.

Created in 1999 during the twenty second ( 22nd ) Summit of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS, the WAPP has been working for several years to integrate national electricity networks into a unified regional electricity market with a view to ensure, in the medium and long term, a regular, reliable supply of electricity at a competitive cost to the populations of ECOWAS Member States.

Organized this year in the country of Téranga (Senegal ) , the 17th session of the General Assembly is placed under the theme: “DEVELOPMENT AND INTEGRATION OF RENEWABLE ENERGIES INTO THE ECOWAS REGIONAL ELECTRICITY MARKET. »

In addition to the holding of its usual statutory meetings, namely: the joint meeting of the Organizational Committees, the meeting of the Executive Council, the meeting of Coordination of Technical and Financial Partners and the meeting of the General Assembly, there will be an exhibition of the sponsors’ products, “B2B” business meetings and discussion panels centered on the following sub-themes:

Securing financing for the realization of renewable energy projects in West Africa.

Challenges and solutions for the integration of variable renewable energies into the WAPP power grid.

Innovation in energy storage in energy systems.

How to fill the skills gap in the implementation of green energies.

Overview of the essential functions of regulation in securing the WAPP electricity market.

In addition to the discussion panels, the WAPP General Secretariat will exceptionally host this year, the African Power Pools meeting of the Association of African Power Utilities (ASEA) on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.

The choice of this year’s theme was unavoidable when we know that the ECOWAS region has a vast potential of renewable energies which, exploited, can play an important role in solving the energy shortage. In the coming years, the growing energy demand caused by rapid population growth, urbanization and economic development will require urgent measures to exploit the immense renewable energy resources of the region.

At the dawn of a market regional energy sector that promises considerable positive development benefits and harbors significant potential for private sector participation , it is important to harness the potential of renewable energy and energy efficiency, especially since ECOWAS has adopted in 2012, a PEEC energy policy aimed at integrating and financing renewable energies for the populations of ECOWAS by 2030.

The 17ᵉ session of the WAPP General Assembly will take place as it is:

Monday, November 14, 2022, Opening Ceremony of the 17th Session of the WAPP General Assembly and joint meeting of the WAPP Organizing Committees;

Tuesday, November 15, 2022, presentation of sub-themes and discussion panels;

Wednesday, November 16, 2022, meeting of the WAPP Executive Council and meeting of African Energy Pools;

Thursday, November 17, coordination meeting of WAPP technical and financial partners;

Friday, November 18, 2022, meeting of the 17th WAPP General Assembly.

Technicians, Experts and Managers of public and private electricity production, transport and distribution companies, WAPP members, Technical and Financial Partners will discuss ways and means of developing and integrating renewable energies into the regional electricity market. electricity in order to provide the populations of ECOWAS with a reliable and secure supply of electrical energy at a competitive price.