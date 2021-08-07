18 Boko Haram militants surrender to Nigerian troops amid intensified operations

At least 18 Boko Haram militants surrendered to Nigerian troops following various clearance operations in the country’s northeast region, a military spokesperson said on Thursday.

Onyema Nwachukwu, the spokesperson for Nigerian army, said in a statement on Thursday that sustained air and artillery bombardments on the enclaves of the Boko Haram militants in Sambisa forest and the surrounding areas in northeast Nigeria have continued to yield positive results.

“Eighteen male fighters of the terrorists groups on Wednesday … came out to surrender to troops with their weapons and ammunition, along with their families including 18 adult females and 19 children,” Nwachuku said.

He said the feat was achieved after Nigerian troops recently intensified ground and air offensive operations against the terrorist group in northeast Nigeria, adding more than 100 Boko Haram militants and their families laid down their weapons and surrendered themselves to the troops in less than two weeks.

Boko Haram has been trying to establish an Islamist state in northeastern Nigeria since 2009. The terror group has also extended its attacks to other countries in the Lake Chad Basin. Enditem