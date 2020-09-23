Photo taken on Dec. 26, 2019 shows a damaged vehicle after an airstrike in Zawiya, Libya. The UN-backed Libyan government on Thursday condemned an airstrike carried out by the rival eastern-based army on the city of Zawiya. The airstrike on Zawiya, some 45 km west of the capital Tripoli, killed and injured a number of civilians, the UN-backed government said in a statement. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)
Photo taken on Dec. 26, 2019 shows a damaged vehicle after an airstrike in Zawiya, Libya. The UN-backed Libyan government on Thursday condemned an airstrike carried out by the rival eastern-based army on the city of Zawiya. The airstrike on Zawiya, some 45 km west of the capital Tripoli, killed and injured a number of civilians, the UN-backed government said in a statement. (Photo by Hamza Turkia/Xinhua)

Eighteen civilians were killed and 89 wounded in conflict in Donbas in the first seven months of this year, which are 10 percent less year on year, the head of UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Matilda Bogner said on Tuesday.

According to Bogner, 3,367 civilians had been killed and 7,000 injured since the beginning of the conflict in Donbas in 2014.
Bogner noted that the mission has not registered a single civilian death and not a single destruction of civilian objects since Aug. 1.

Bogner called on the participants in the armed conflict in Donbass to continue adhering to the cease-fire regime and fully comply with international humanitarian law.

The representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe agreed on establishing a complete and comprehensive cease-fire in East Ukraine on July 27 during a Trilateral Contact Group video conference on July 22.

The agreement called for a ban on offensive and reconnaissance actions, the use of firearms, as well as the use of disciplinary measures for violations of the cease-fire.

The ongoing conflict in East Ukraine, which has claimed the lives of some 13,000 people and left as many as 30,000 wounded, began in April 2014.

Disclaimer: News Ghana is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website.

Send your news stories to [email protected] and via WhatsApp on +1-508-812-0505 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.