Eighteen civilians were killed and 89 wounded in conflict in Donbas in the first seven months of this year, which are 10 percent less year on year, the head of UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine Matilda Bogner said on Tuesday.

According to Bogner, 3,367 civilians had been killed and 7,000 injured since the beginning of the conflict in Donbas in 2014.

Bogner noted that the mission has not registered a single civilian death and not a single destruction of civilian objects since Aug. 1.

Bogner called on the participants in the armed conflict in Donbass to continue adhering to the cease-fire regime and fully comply with international humanitarian law.

The representatives of Ukraine, Russia and the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe agreed on establishing a complete and comprehensive cease-fire in East Ukraine on July 27 during a Trilateral Contact Group video conference on July 22.

The agreement called for a ban on offensive and reconnaissance actions, the use of firearms, as well as the use of disciplinary measures for violations of the cease-fire.

The ongoing conflict in East Ukraine, which has claimed the lives of some 13,000 people and left as many as 30,000 wounded, began in April 2014.