18 Forestry Commission staff members receive awards

The Forestry Commission has presented meritorious awards to 18 of its staff members for their commitment and dedication to the organisation over the years.

They received citations, television sets, refrigerators, and an unspecified amount of money at the Commission’s Chief Executive’s End-of-Year briefing and staff recognition awards ceremony held in Tamale.

Mr John Allotey, Chief Executive Officer of the Forestry Commission, speaking during the event, said the awards were to motivate the staff members to deliver their best to ensure that the Commission achieved its mandate of managing the natural resources of the country.

Mr Allotey said the Commission continued to prioritise staff welfare by respecting the collective bargaining agreement thereby providing their educational grants, paying their terminal benefits, transfer grants, retirees benefits, medical refunds and funeral grants.

He said the Commission had increased its staff strength from 3,747 in January, to 4,323 in December as part of measures to improve its services.

He said, “The Forest Services Division under the Plantation Development and Management Strategy was tasked to plant 25,000 hectares of plantation annually. Through the dedication of our staff, 18,887 hectares representing 76 per cent have been developed as of October, this year.”

Mr Allotey touched on illegal mining, logging and bushfires and said they continued to pose a serious threat to the environment and expressed the government’s commitment to tackling the menace.

He called on the traditional authorities among other stakeholders to continue to support the Green Ghana Initiative to sustain the environment.

Mrs Anne Brown, Director of Human Resource, Forestry Commission, said the awards were based on merits, dedication and long service, urging the awardees to see the awards as a motivation and the springboard to serve the country selflessly.

Mrs Mabel Opare, an awardee, who spoke on behalf of the award winners, commended the Commission for the recognition and said it would inspire them to continue to serve with commitment.