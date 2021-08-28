18 kidnapped victims freed in northwest Nigeria

Police said on Friday that 18 people kidnapped by gunmen on Aug. 15 from a college in the northwestern Nigerian state of Zamfara have been freed after being held in captivity for over a week.

Mohammed Shehu, the spokesman for Zamfara police, told reporters in a press briefing in Gusau, the state capital, that security agencies in the state secured the “unconditional release” of the 18 persons, including 15 students and 3 staff of Zamfara State College of Agriculture and Animal Sciences in Bakura area of the state.

“The police and other critical stakeholders have been intensifying various search and rescue strategies with a view to rescuing the abducted victims (after the attack happened),” Shehu said, adding the police received the released victims on Friday.

He said the released victims would receive medical examination and debriefing before being reunited with their families.

The gunmen stormed the school on Aug. 15 and shot one policeman and two security guards dead before abducting the victims, Shehu said.

There have been a series of gunmen attacks in northern Nigeria in recent months, leading to deaths and kidnappings. Enditem