A total of 18 people were confirmed killed after a boat capsized in Nigeria’s northeastern state of Bauchi, said the police on Friday.

Five others were rescued by responders following the incident on Thursday, at the Zango Majiya village in the Itas-Gadau local government area of the state, the police said.

Ahmed Wakil, a spokesman for the police, told Xinhua that 23 people were on the overcrowded passenger boat which overturned mid-way into their journey.

The victims, including children, were on the way to their farms when the incident occurred, according to Wakil.

He said an investigation has been launched to further ascertain the cause of the incident.