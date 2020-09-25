Eighteen people were killed and two seriously injured in the crash of an An-26 military plane in Kharkiv region in Ukraine, the press service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported Friday night.
The ministry noted that there were 23 people on board the plane, including five crew members and 18 cadets.
As of 9:45 p.m., 18 people were killed and two were seriously injured, according to the ministry.
