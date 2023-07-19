18 people killed in western Uganda road accident

At least 18 people died after a passenger vehicle they were traveling in collided head-on with a trailer in the western Uganda district of Kagadi Sunday night.

The cause of the accident was brake failure on the side of the trailer, the police spokesperson for the Albertine region Julius Hakiza told Xinhua by telephone.

“The taxi (a minibus) had 19 people on board while the trailer had three passengers. 15 people died on the spot, two from a nearby hospital while the other died on the way to the national referral hospital,” said the spokesperson. “The trailer was in dangerous mechanical condition, yet the driver was speeding at night. So he failed to brake, ramming into the on-coming taxi.”

He warned drivers to stop taking advantage of the absence of traffic police on roads and also asked passengers to report speeding drivers.

Following the accident, the Speaker of Parliament Anita Among told the press Monday that accidents were avoidable if extra caution is taken by the motorists. “I implore all the stakeholders to implement to the dot, the legal requirements and the measures we adopted in our last meeting to curb this scourge,” she said.

Some of the resolutions include countrywide sensitization on road safety as well as strict implementation of the available traffic rules and regulations.

Uganda registers some 20,000 road accidents nationwide each year, causing more than 2,000 deaths, according to police data. Enditem