Eighteen persons have applied for consideration and appointment as Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Sissala East Municipality and the Sissala West District in the Upper West Region.

Ten (10) individuals, including a female Banker, applied to be considered for appointment as District Chief Executive for the Sissala West while eight males applied in the Sissala East.

Mr Dramani Bukari, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, for the Sissala West constituency made this known to the Ghana News Agency at the weekend in Tumu.

Mr Dramani Bukari said the applicants included Mr Salifu Naliwie Baluwie, the former NPP Parliamentary candidate for the 2020 general election, and some committed members of the party.

Mr Suara Tayiru, the Sissala East constituency chairman, said the list of the eight applicants included Mr Mujeed Salifu with the Tumu College of Education, Mr Asomani Robert, Head of the National Youth Authority in Sissala East and Mr Wutirira Atiku an assembly person for the Sakai electoral area.

Mr Tayiru said the list would be forwarded to higher authorities in Accra for assessment.

