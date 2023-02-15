18 suspects arrested over University of Ghana disturbances

The Police have arrested 18 suspects for disturbances on the University of Ghana (UG), Legon campus.

In a news brief, the Police said the suspects were together with about 200 others believed to be former members of the Commonwealth Hall of the university, who allegedly caused some disturbances on the campus on February 14, 2023.

It said calm had been restored and the suspects were in Police custody and would be put before the court.

The Police said security had been deepened on the campus for academic activities to continue without any hindrance.

It assured the public that all other persons involved in the disturbances would be arrested and brought to face justice.