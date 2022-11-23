18-year-old student of Gyaase SHS Drowns

Joseph Asante, an 18-year-old student of Gyaase Senior High School (SHS) in the Assin North District got drowned in the ”konkoon” river at Gyaase in the Assin North District over the weekend.

The deceased offering Visual Arts, was pronounced dead at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital at Assin Fosu.

Mrs Juliette Otami, Assin North District Director of Education, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, confirmed the incident and noted that the community was hit by a water shortage which was announced earlier for residents to prepare.

Gyaase SHS does not have a mechanised borehole as an alternative and students mostly had to resort to the use of the river each time there was water shortage.

According to the District Director, the students went jogging after which the deceased in the company of two other students went to the river side to fetch water.

The deceased’s bucket fell in the river and in an attempt to retrieve it, slipped into the river and got drowned.

His two colleagues, sensing danger, shouted for help and people around came to remove him but was pronounced dead at the St. Francis Xavier Hospital.

Mr Charles Boadi, the headmaster of Gyaase SHS confirmed the incident to GNA.