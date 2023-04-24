180 youngsters receive training on employable skills

Mr George kweku Abeiku Annan, Assembly Man for the Kinkawe Electoral Area in Osu has supported 108 young people to undergo vocational training to acquire skills for employment.

The support was in line with his policy to train young people in the community if he is voted for.

The support was in collaboration with Mr Amoako Boafo, An Artiste based in the United States, to help support youth development in the Osu area.

This initiative was aimed at equipping and empowering the youth with skills in the field of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), to help them live dignified lives and contribute to the reduction of the rate of youth employment in the country.

They were trained in hair making, decoration, driving, catering, baking, sewing, pedicure and manicure, and makeup artist.

Speaking at the graduation ceremony, Mr Annan said young people living in the area were not employed and also did not have the financial means to acquire vocational skills, therefore, there was the need to invest more in training them.

He said skills acquired would help empower many vulnerable people who did not have the chance of acquiring formal education to find decent jobs in the job market or become self-employed.

“The training is to empower you to be self-employed, this means that you are to put the skills into practice for survival incomes”, he told them.

He encouraged all to apply and register to acquire skills, irrespective of whatever they wanted to learn.

“I am ever ready to support the youth in kinkanwe electoral area”, he added.

He appealed for support to help the innovative idea of developing the community.

Each of the 108 beneficiaries received apprenticeship tools and equipment including hair dryers, sewing machines, driver’s license, pedicure machines, decorative tools and baking equipment.