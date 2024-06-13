18th Connected Banking Summit & Innovation Awards to be Held in Accra

Save the Dates: November 19-20, 2024

The International Center for Strategic Alliances (ICSA) is excited to announce the 18th Edition of the Connected Banking Summit – Innovation & Excellence Awards – West Africa 2024. This premier event, taking place in the vibrant city of Accra, Ghana, on November 19-20, 2024, promises two days of cutting-edge insights, dynamic discussions, and unparalleled networking opportunities.

Transforming the Future of Banking

Join global executives, industry experts, and visionary leaders from the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) sector as they gather to redefine the future of banking. The Connected Banking Summit is synonymous with innovative banking models and focuses on accelerating digital transformation, delivering impeccable customer experiences, ensuring regulatory compliance, and upholding the highest standards of privacy and security.

Highlights of the Summit

A key highlight of the summit is the prestigious Innovation and Excellence Awards, which celebrate outstanding achievements and contributions within the industry. This year’s event will feature an impressive roster of attendees, including representatives from banks, insurance companies, FinTechs, TechFins, digital and neo-banks, non-banking financial organizations, cooperatives, investment funds, and asset management companies. Together, they will explore the transformative power of integrated solutions in reshaping the banking landscape.

Renowned Speakers

The previous edition of the summit featured distinguished speakers such as:

Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor, Bank of Ghana

Victor Yaw Asante, Managing Director, FBN Bank Ghana

Abena Amoah, Managing Director, Ghana Stock Exchange

Bernard Gyebi, Managing Director, Prudential Bank Limited

Benjamin Dzoboku, Managing Director, Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC

Kwame Oppong, Director of FinTech and Innovation, Bank of Ghana

Thairu Ndungu, Deputy Managing Director, Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited

Abdoul Aziz Faye, Group CIO, Ecobank Transnational Incorporated

Rachel Adeshina, Chief Information Officer, First Bank of Nigeria

Emmanuel Morka, Chief Information Officer, Access Bank (Ghana) Plc

Why Attend?

Insightful Sessions: Engage with thought-provoking presentations and panel discussions led by industry pioneers.

Engage with thought-provoking presentations and panel discussions led by industry pioneers. Networking Opportunities: Connect with top-tier professionals and decision-makers from across the BFSI sector.

Connect with top-tier professionals and decision-makers from across the BFSI sector. Awards Recognition: Celebrate innovation and excellence in the financial services industry.

Celebrate innovation and excellence in the financial services industry. Future Trends: Gain insights into the latest trends and technologies driving the future of banking.

Mark your calendars and join us in Accra for an event that promises to shape the future of banking in West Africa and beyond.