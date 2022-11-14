19 People Listed Wanted by the Nigerian Military

By
Xinhua
-
0
TOPSHOT - A member of the Nigerian Armed Forces Sniper Unit wearing a ghillie suit takes part in an exercise during the African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) military demonstration held at General Ao Azazi barracks in Gwagwalada on April 17, 2018. - The African Land Forces Summit (ALFS) is a weeklong seminar held in Nigeria, bringing together land forces from across Africa to discuss and develop cooperative solutions and improve transregional security and stability. (Photo by STEFAN HEUNIS / AFP) (Photo credit should read STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP/Getty Images)
Nigerian military declared 19 people wanted on Monday and placed a five-million-naira (about 11,300 U.S. dollars) bounty on each of them.

The details of the 19 wanted people are contained in a poster released by the military on Monday, saying the wanted people are “known terrorists who have been terrorizing the northern states of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara”.

“Five million naira reward for anyone who brings information leading to the arrest of any of these terrorists,” said the poster.

Nigeria faces serious security challenges, ranging from the extremist insurgency in the northeast to the violent Biafra separatist agitation in the southeast, as well as kidnapping and banditry in parts of the country. Enditem

