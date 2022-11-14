19 People Listed Wanted by the Nigerian Military

Nigerian military declared 19 people wanted on Monday and placed a five-million-naira (about 11,300 U.S. dollars) bounty on each of them.

The details of the 19 wanted people are contained in a poster released by the military on Monday, saying the wanted people are “known terrorists who have been terrorizing the northern states of Katsina, Sokoto and Zamfara”.

“Five million naira reward for anyone who brings information leading to the arrest of any of these terrorists,” said the poster.

Nigeria faces serious security challenges, ranging from the extremist insurgency in the northeast to the violent Biafra separatist agitation in the southeast, as well as kidnapping and banditry in parts of the country. Enditem