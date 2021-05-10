Nineteen people, including incumbent President Edgar Lungu, have so far paid their nomination fees to stand as presidential candidates in Zambia’s Aug. 12 general election, the country’s electoral body said on Monday.

The Electoral Commission of Zambia said the 19 people managed to submit their bank details confirming their payments as of Sunday, May 9, the deadline for the payment.

Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano, however, said the electoral body has made room for other aspirants who may have made their payments with banks on Saturday but have not yet deposited their bank statements with the electoral body.

He told the media that the final number of presidential candidates will only be known after the filing of nomination papers on May 17-20.

Some candidates may be disqualified for failing to meet the conditions set for filing in of their nominations papers, such as not having the required number of supporters.