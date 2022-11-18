19 pro golfers make cut to battle at Cedrela Open Tournament

A total of 19 professional golfers out of 30 made the cut after day two of the ongoing Cedrela Open Tournament being played at Safari Valley at Adukrom in the Easter Region.

Golfers who made the cut in the regular pros categories returned with an overall total score of 127 points or below after day two to play for the prize money at stake.

Defending champion, Vincent Torgah returned with a score of 113 to finish first followed by his brother, Francis Torgah, who was number one after day one. Francis returned with a score of 115 points with Manasseh coming third with 116 points.

Enock Owusu finished fourth with 116 points while Emos Korblah placed fifth with 117 points.

Other golfers who made the cut in the regular pros are Lucky Ayisah–119, Kojo Barnni–120, Yaw Barry-120, Stephen Klah-121, Prince Amponsah-121, Ankrah-122, Kwame Ligbidi-123, Issah Adams-123, Maxwell Owusu Bonsu-124, Enock Osei-125, Emmanuel Ocansey-126, Francis Sorgbodjor-127 and Vincent Coffee-127.

In the senior pros category, six golfers made the cut to also play for the prize money at stake.

They are Victor Brave Mensah-123, Dawuda Mahama-128, Robert Degbe-130, Peter Korsah-137. Ato Kwamena Asankomah-144 and Akwasi Prempeh with 146 points.

According to the organisers, the winner of the regular pros would receive a cash prize of GH₡17,000.00 while second place would receive GH₡10,000.00 and the third GH₡7,000.00.

In the Seniors category, the winner would get GH₡5,000.00 with first and second runners-up receiving GH₡ 3,500 and GH₡2,800.00 respectively.

The tournament is sponsored by Safari Group and Samartex Timber and Plywood Limited in partnership with the Professional Golfers Association of Ghana.