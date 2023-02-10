19-year-old boy who obtained “A1s” in WASSCE appeals for scholarship    

Philip Kofi Amakoue, a Senior High School (SHS) graduate, has appealed for scholarship or financial assistance to further his education at the university.

According to the 19-year-old boy, he sat for the West Africa Senior High School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2022, obtained “A1s” in all the eight subjects but is unable to continue his education because the parents could not afford to pay the fees.

“It is my desire to pursue computer engineering at the university, but things are very difficult for my parents”, Amakoue told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Sunyani at a construction site, where he had been engaging in unskilled work to fend for himself for some time now.

“It is my vision to become a computer engineer and for my dream to come through, I come here and work to enable me to save some money to pursue my dreams. My father is a carpenter, and it is very difficult for him now to send me to the university,” he stated.

Amakoue said he stayed with his parents at New-Dormaa, a suburb of Sunyani, and appealed to wealthy citizens, philanthropic organisations and individuals to come to his aid, saying “it is my prayer that one day I get a scholarship to achieve my dreams.”