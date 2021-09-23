19-year-old student sentenced to a fine of GHC2,400.00

The Ashaiman District Court has sentenced Kelvin Gyenin, a 19-year-old student, to a fine of GHC2,400.00 or in default, serve three months in imprisonment for unlawfully inflicting knife wounds on Appiah Justice also a student.

The Court presided over by Mrs Eleanor Kakra Banes Botchway sentenced Gyenin after he pleaded guilty to the act of unlawfully inflicting knife wounds on the victim.

Inspector Patience Afi Blihia, prosecuting, told the court that, complainant is a student, whilst accused is also a student, and both resided at Lebanon Zone Four where their parents were co-tenants.

Inspector Blihia said, on September 16, 2021, the complainant came out from his room to take fresh air in front of their room and the accused who was passing to attend to nature’s call, stamped the foot of the complainant with his feet.

Prosecution said it was a usually behaviour of the accused, which the complainant had reported several times to the accused’s mother.

Inspector Blihia said, later in the day, a witness in the case, Georgina Titi returned from work and saw complainant standing in the house and she brought out a bench on which she sat with complainant holding his phone.

Prosecution said, the accused passed by with a bucket filled with water going to take his bath and apparently hid a kitchen knife in his boxer shorts at his back.

When accused got to the spot where the complainant and witness were seated, he used the bucket to hit the bench and the complainant as well.

Inspector Blihia said the complainant drew the accused’s attention to the fact that he had hit him with the bucket, but the accused became offended, pulled out a kitchen knife and succeeded in inflicting wounds on the complainant.

The witness raised an alarm because she couldn’t collect the knife from accused person and she also had a small cut on her fingers on her left hand.

Inspector Blihia said the complainant was rushed to Adonai Clinic for treatment, but was later referred to Ashaiman Polyclinic for further treatment.

A complaint was lodged with the Ashaiman North Police, thereafter the accused was arrested and the kitchen knife retrieved.

Complainant was issued with police medical report form for endorsement, after investigation, the accused was charged with the offences and put before court.