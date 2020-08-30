Kuwaiti Towers are illuminated with the Lebanese flag to show solidarity with Lebanon after massive explosions rocked Beirut, in Kuwait City, Kuwait, on Aug. 5, 2020. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)
The Lebanese cabinet announced on Sunday that the death toll from Beirut port’s explosions reached 190 while the number of injuries exceeded 6,500 with three people still missing, LBCI local TV channel reported.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over Lebanon’s capital.

The explosions left 300,000 people homeless while causing damage valued at 15 billion U.S. dollars.

Lebanon has started reconstruction efforts with the support of several foreign countries who have donated construction material. Enditem

