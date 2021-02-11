The National Sports Authority has engaged a section of the media on the 2021-National Cross-Country preparation which will take place next week at Sefwi-Wiawso in the newly created Western North Region.

The event which begins every sports year since 2019 will showcase 192 athletes from the 16 regions, according to Chairman of the LOC, Mr Kwame Baa Mensa. The NSA DG in his address indicted that the Authority aims to coordinate cross-country and other long-distance athletic events at all districts on the same date in future, similar to celebration of national events like Farmers’ Day.

He believes the race will offer opportunities to all potential runners in the country as well as for promotion of health through mass sports. He praised the Government of H.E. Nana Akufo-Addo for the massive sports infrastructural development across the country to facilitate sports development and promotion.