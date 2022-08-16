1974/1976 year group of St. Peter’s donate to school

The 1974/1976 year group of the St. Peter’s Senior High School at Nkwatia in the Eastern Region has donated 100 pieces of furniture worth over GHS35, 000.00 to the school.

The gesture was to ensure adequacy of furniture as it had been one the challenges of the school.

At a short ceremony to present furniture to the school, Dr. Charles Annor- Frimpong, the President of the Group reiterated their desire to eliminating the furniture deficit in the school.

“For Sometime now, we have identified furniture deficit of our school, and it has been our desire that we get enough to eliminate the situation”, he indicated.

He expressed the hope that, the presentation of the desks would help in the provision of quality education for the young ones, serving as the basis for development.

“For any schools to develop, there is the need for the alma mater to support their school in diverse ways in the form of sports and developmental projects”, he added.

Dr. Annor- Frimpong said the group would continue to do its best to bridge the infrastructural gap and other challenges militating against quality education in the school.

Mr Kwame Owusu Adoumi, the Headteacher of the school who received the items, said they would help to reduce the furniture challenges of the school and expressed gratitude to the donors and promised to ensure that the furniture were maintained.

He appealed for more support from other benevolent individuals and institutions and old students of the school to give a helping hand.

Meanwhile, the 1997 year group also donated Jerseys to the school to promote sporting activities.

The team was led by Warrant Officer Ernest Tabi of British Army, stationed in Kuwait and some of the group members made the presentation.