1976/7 St. Peter’s year group supports school

The 1976/7-year group of Nkwatia’s St. Peter’s Senior High School donated 100 pieces of furniture worth 35,000 cedis to their alma mater to alleviate furniture challenges.

During a brief ceremony to present the furniture to the school authorities, Dr Charles Annor-Frimpong, President of Alumni, reiterated their desire to eliminate the school’s furniture deficit.

“Sometimes now we have identified a furniture deficit in our school, and it has been our desire that we get enough to eliminate the situation,” he said.

He expressed hope that the presentation of the desks would help in the provision of quality education for the young ones, serving as the basis for development.

“For any school to develop, there is the need for the alma mater to support their school in diverse ways in the form of sports and developmental projects,” he said.

Dr Annor-Frimpong said the alumni would continue to do their best to bridge the infrastructure gap and other challenges militating against quality education.

Mr Kwame Owusu Adoumi, the headmaster of the school, who received the items, said they would help to reduce the furniture challenges of the school.

He expressed gratitude to the donors and promised to ensure that the furniture was maintained.

He appealed for more support from other benevolent individuals and institutions and old students at the school.

Meanwhile, the 1997-year group also donated a set of jerseys to the school to promote sporting activities.

The team was led by Warrant Officer Ernest Tabi of the British Army, stationed in Kuwait, and some of the group members.