1,981 candidates to sit for BECE at Nkwanta South

A total of 1,981 candidates are expected to write this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti region.

Mr. Jonathan Korsinah, Municipal Education Director for Nkwanta South, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, said out of the total number, 1,047 candidates are males and 934 candidates are females .

He said public schools candidates are 1,807 which out of the total number, 959 are males while 848 are females.

Total number of private schools candidates registered is 174 out of which 88 are males and 86 females.

In total, 73 schools registered for the upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination with 63 public schools and 10 private schools in the Municipality.

There are six examination centres.

Mr. Korsinah said arrangements had been made with all heads of schools and called on all stakeholders to ensure the success of this year’s exams.