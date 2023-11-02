19th Chinese American film, TV Festivals kicks off in Los Angeles

The 19th Chinese American Film Festival and the Chinese American Television Festival kicked off here Wednesday evening.

Nearly 1,000 participants gathered in the Sheraton Los Angeles San Gabriel for the cultural event, which aims to promote film and television industry exchanges and cooperation between China and the United States.

This year’s festivals received over 500 film and television entries. A total of 10 films won the Golden Angel Award at the event, including “No More Bets,” “Lost in Stars,” “Hidden Blade,” “Manifesto,” and “Face in the Crowd.”

The Best Film Award went to “The Wandering Earth II,” while the Best China and U.S. Co-Production Film Award went to “The Meg 2: The Trench.”

Four American movies won the Most Popular U.S. Film in China Award, including Disney Pictures’ “Avatar: The Way of Water” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,” Universal Pictures’ “Fast X,” Paramount Pictures’ “Transformers: Rise of the Beats” and Sony Pictures’ “Spider-Man: Across the Spiderverse.”

Founded in 2005 by EDI Media Inc., the annual event is usually held in Los Angeles every November.

The Los Angeles County Office has named November as “Chinese American Film Festival and Chinese American Television Festival Month.”

A series of panels will be held during the festivals, bringing together professionals in the Chinese and American film and television industries to share their experiences and discuss cooperation.