19th edition of AMAA Awards returns to Ghana

AMAA Awards Returns to Ghana Ahead of 19th Edition

Majid Michel won AMAA Awards for Best Actor In Lead Role in 2012 with the film Somewhere In Africa

Ghana is set to play host to the prestigious Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) as the organizers prepare for the 19th edition of this celebrated event.

Scheduled to take place on October 5, 2023, the Ghanaian pre-event serves as a prelude to the main awards ceremony set for October 29, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria.

AMAA, an offshoot of the African Film Academy, stands as one of the most prominent film awards ceremonies on the African continent. Its mission is to recognize and celebrate excellence within the movie industry, honoring the creative talents contributing to Africa’s dynamic film creative economy.

The theme for this year’s awards ceremony is “Legacy In Motion,” with a special tribute dedicated to the late Peace-Anyiam Osigwe, the founder of AMAA, who passed away on January 9, 2023. The AMAA Awards, which was founded on the tradition of recognizing the best in film, continues to emphasize research, training, and the advancement of filmmaking in Africa.

Nominations for this year’s awards were unveiled on September 21, showcasing the incredible talent and outstanding contributions to African cinema. Ahead of the main event in Nigeria, the organizers will convene in Accra, Ghana, at the Ibis Hotel at the Airport City on October 5.

This pre-event will provide a platform for engaging with various stakeholders in the film industry, including producers, directors, actors, makeup artists, cinematographers, and media representatives, among others.

As the AMAA Awards returns to Ghana, it brings with it a celebration of African cinema and a commitment to promoting and advancing the art of filmmaking across the continent. The event is expected to further strengthen ties and collaboration within the African film industry, ensuring that the legacy of African cinema remains vibrant and influential.