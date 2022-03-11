1D1W Warehouse Completed At Amobaka

A 1000- metric tonne capacity warehouse under the One District One Warehouse (1D1W) initiative has been completed at Amobaka in the Upper Denkyira West District (UDWD) of the Central Region

The soon-to-be commissioned project is part of the infrastructural development meant to reduce poverty and complement other social intervention policies.

It will help enhance the storage of food produce in the district and reduce post-harvest losses, especially of perishable produce after harvest.

A visit to the facility by Ghana News Agency (GNA) showed a well-furnished warehouse with a huge storeroom, security post, and dressing room, among others.

Mr Richmond Konduah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), in an interview with the GNA, noted that the warehouse will help eliminate post-harvest losses, increase food production and storage and promote food security.

According to him, food stored in the facility will be safe and help guarantee easy access to food both at the local and national level and open up the district for both local and international trade.

Mr Konduah expressed delight that the farmers would no longer have to sell their produce at very low prices because of the lack of storage facilities and a ready viable market.

With the new facility in place, he noted, farmers would be encouraged to do more since they were assured of the safety of their harvests.

The DCE said the warehouse would help address poor farm-level practices, handling and storage activities that exposed farm produce to pests.

He reiterated the government’s commitment to completing ongoing developmental projects on schedule to help reduce poverty and better the living standards of the people in the district.

On the One District One Factory (IDIF) initiative, the DCE disclosed that a vast land had been secured by the Assembly to begin construction of an Oil Palm Processing Factory.

Mr Konduah said a feasibility study to scientifically analyse the economic relevance, technical, legal, and social factors concerning the project was almost completed.