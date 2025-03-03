1Life Network opens submissions for the 2nd edition of its artist residency program

The innovative entertainment brand has opened its annual call to music enthusiasts and rising talents for their submissions, kickstarting the second edition of its well-received artist residency program titled 1Life Sessions. You can peek the announcement video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGYAyEVNKxU/

Themed as a celebration of creativity, community, and music, 1Life Network voices its excitement to bring the musical dreams of three aspiring artists to life, building upon the success of its maiden edition. The winners will be offered a lucrative recording deal for a song of their choice, complete with a world-class audio rendition and live band video. These are services the brand has excelled in since its inception.

Speaking to the media, a spokesperson of 1Life Network said: “Our maiden event turned out to be a resounding success. We are still committed to being a voice for the creative community, diversity, inclusivity, and innovation. This year, we hope to empower more aspiring artists with an even more robust 1Life Sessions program. We look forward to creating more success stories.”

1Life Network is an entertainment company committed to excellence in the realm of film and music production, photography, live performances, and more. Submissions for its second edition of 1Life Sessions are open from February 22 to March 22.

To follow in the footsteps of previous winners–Moffy, Real TNT, Riycon, and Kiki Celine–here’s how to apply: Follow 1Life Network on Instagram (@1lifenetwork); submit your sample song to their email (1lifeghanaa@gmail.com); tag three talented artists who deserve a shot. Don’t miss this golden opportunity to showcase your talent and take your music career to the next level.