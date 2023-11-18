1st 3i Africa Summit to be hosted by Ghana in May 2024

Singapore, November 17, 2023 – Amidst the buzz of the Singapore FinTech Festival, a landmark announcement was made today about the 3iAfrica Summit, a pioneering event poised to unlock Africa’s digital and financial potential, and Ghana will be the host.

The Summit, scheduled for the May 13 to 15, 2024, in Accra, Ghana, is expected to draw over 2,000 industry leaders from 80+ countries to ignite innovation and harness the impact of FinTechs in the digital financial economies across the continent.

Under the theme “Unleashing Africa’s FinTech and Digital Economic Potential,” the 3iAfrica

Summit is a collaborative initiative by the Bank of Ghana, Development Bank Ghana, and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) through Elevandi.

It aims to be a strategic platform to showcase Africa’s digital prowess and to stimulate both local and international investments in the burgeoning FinTech sector.

First Deputy Governor of Bank of Ghana, Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, shared his vision for the

Summit, saying “We look forward to the 3iAfrica Summit becoming a beacon for financial technology and a turning point in Africa’s digital revolution. The conversations and collaborations that will start here are set to chart a new course for the continent’s economic landscape.”

The Summit promises a dynamic agenda filled with plenary sessions, interactive workshops, and policy dialogues featuring distinguished global and regional leaders.

An innovation exhibition and showcase of digital financial solutions will be the key highlights, offering a glimpse into the future of financial technology and creating a nexus for enthusiasts and innovators.

CEO of Development Bank Ghana, Kwamina Duker underscored the strategic significance of

the event saying that “DBG is thrilled to facilitate this global platform where Africa’s innovative FinTech solutions will take centre stage, inviting and fostering strategic partnerships.”

The event will also be a crucial juncture for enhancing cooperation between Africa and Asia’s financial sectors, as noted by Sopnendu Mohanty, Chief FinTech Officer of MAS and Chairman of the Elevandi Board.

“The 3iAfrica Summit symbolizes a bridge connecting the vibrant tech ecosystems of Africa and Asia. We’re excited to support a space where sustainable and revolutionary financial sector initiatives can flourish,” he stated.

The Summit is an unparalleled opportunity for businesses, enthusiasts, and policymakers to

amplify their brand, engage with industry leaders, and forge lasting partnerships.

Attendees are expected to gain access to a wealth of networking sessions designed to unlock new collaborative opportunities.

The statement from the organizers said “for more detailed information, to inquire about partnership opportunities, or to register, please visit the official Summit website at 3iafrica.com or email the organizing committee at [email protected].”