1st All-Africa Youth Congress ends with commitment to peace, development

The maiden edition of the All-Africa Youth Congress (AAYC) has ended with the commitment of the African youth to contribute to the national growth and development of their respective countries towards the transformation of the continent.

This will be achieved through the provision of critical feedback and reviews of policies to duty bearers to promote good governance, advocate for justice and security as well as fight sexual and gender-based violence.

The about 1000 youth between the ages of 15 to 35 years and from 40 African countries and the diaspora also pledged to among other things engage in peace building and conflict resolution initiatives and the preservation of cultural values and history.

“We also commit to sensitising and heightening the need for urgent and sustainable climate action to save our mother-earth, ” the youth highlighted in a communique released at the end of the congress.

The theme for the congress hosted by the Christian Council of Ghana was, “Africa My Home; My Future”.

The AAYC, which was an initiative of the All-Africa Conference of Churches (AACC) was intended to imbibe a sense of patriotism among African youth through a campaign that highlights the potentials and opportunities on the continent.

Reverend Dr Cyril Fayose, the General Secretary of the Christian Council of Ghana in an interview, said it was important to change the mindset of the African youth who were disillusioned and wanted to leave the continent despite its richness in terms of natural resources, human capital, and economic advantage.

“Many of them use various routes through the desert and Mediterranean and many of them lose their lives, ” he noted.

He urged the youth to have confidence in themselves and have love for the continent and make sacrifices for the wellness of the continent and its people.

Mr Obert Dube, a participant from Zimbabwe, said bad governance on the continent affected the youth the most as they became political victims, victims of sexually transmitted diseases, human trafficking, and drug abuse among others and described the congress as timely.